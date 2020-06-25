UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students may get digitally signed e-marksheets

Sections
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 will be declared on June 27 at 12:30 pm. Students will be able to check their scores online. This year, the board could issue digitally signed e-marksheets.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, could this time issue digitally signed e-marksheets to its high school and intermediate examinees of 2020—a first for the 99-year-old board.

In an effort to ensure that high school and intermediate exam pass-outs of this year face no problems post declaration of results, UP Board is gearing up to make available marksheets with digital signature of its secretary for the students through its official website in these Covid-19 hit times, officials said. This would allow students to take admissions in further classes with these online issued marksheets. Later as situation normalizes and permits, the board plans to make hardcopy of the marksheets available to students through their schools, they added.

“The option of issuing digitally signed marksheets to the students is being discussed and its feasibility being explored,” said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava. However, a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken, she added. UP Board is all set to announce results of high school and intermediate examinations-2020 at 12.30pm on June 27.

The plan is to upload the marksheets bearing digital signature of the UP Board secretary as well as photograph of individual students concerned on the official website of the board post declaration of the results to allow students to get them after getting the document download through their school principals.



They will then be able to use them for all official purposes till the hardcopy of the marksheets become available to them.

However, uploading of marksheets may take a day or two, the official added. These digitally signed marksheets will be different from the ones students till now used to download from the website post declaration of the results as they lacked the official signature of UP Board secretary and as a result had no legal standing. However the digitally signed ones will be fully valid for admissions as well as job purposes, the official explained.

Realising that the need for marksheets would be more pressing for Intermediate pass-outs for admissions, jobs as well as competitive exams, their marksheets would be uploaded first, he added.

Officials informed that the reason for issuing these digitally signed marksheets through the principals of the respective schools of the students is to fix responsibility. The principals concerned will then ensure distribution of these digitally signed marksheets keeping the social distancing norms in mind, shared officials.

This new step is also expected to help the UP Board in getting a little extra time for getting all marksheets and certificates printed in these Covid-19 hit times and providing them to respective schools for distribution. Earlier, board examinees used to get hardcopy of their marksheets and certificates within 15 days of the result declaration through their schools.

