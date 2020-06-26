UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 tomorrow, here’s what examinees say

With less than 24 hours to go for announcement of UP Board results, high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) students in state capital are doing different things to de-stress themselves.

As per the traditional belief, boards are regarded as life- making examinations. Lucknow students have a mixed feeling of nervousness and excitement for their results.

Relishing a few slices of mango, Mohd Athar, a high school student of Aminabad Intermediate College said, “I have done whatever best I could do. Now Allah will see how I fare in the examination.” Athar is expecting 80%. He wants to pursue humanities at intermediate level. He wants to become an IAS officer.

Yashartha Singh, a class 12 student of SKD Academy said, “I am nervous about my marks. My hands turned freezing cold. My parents expects me to score above 85%.” Anu Verma of class 10 of same school said she is confident and relaxed.

Dy CM to announce results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP Board, will announce results of class 10 and class 12 examinations on June 27, said additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla. She said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will address a press conference wherein the results will be announced.

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 on our HT Result portal

Sudents will be able to check results on official websites of upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Shukla said, “Where the National Boards like CBSE and ICSE are unable to complete their exams, the UP Board completed the exams well in time but also got the 3.5 crore copies of 56 lakh students evaluated by 1.2 lakh teachers in record time during the lockdown.”

Direct link to check UP Board 2020 results

More than 5.61 million (56.1 lakh) students appeared in the UP Board’s examinations this year. Of them 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

UP board secretary Nina Srivastava said in high school 1.66 million boys and 1.36 million girls students appeared in the exams. In intermediate, 1.46 million boys and 1.12 million girls wrote the exams.

Both high school and intermediate examinations began from February 18. The class 10 examination concluded on March 3 in 12 working days while class 12 examinations ended on March 6 in 15 working days.