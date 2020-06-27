UP Board 10th,12th Results 2020 at upresults.nic.in, how to check scores in four simple steps

Sections
UP Board Results 2020 to be declared today at 12 noon. Follow these four simple steps to check scores of UP Board class 10th and 12th results.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 09:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2020 (HT File)

UP Board Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the UP Board class 10th and 12th results online at upresults.nic.in today at 12 noon. Students do not have to step outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, to check their results. Those having a smartphone or computer at home can check their scores easily at home. Students must have an active internet connection to check their results online. All you have to do is, to visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in and follow these four steps, mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board 10th result link or 12th result link

Step 3: Key in your seven-digit roll number and submit



Your UP Board Results will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Save the result by either taking screenshot or downloading the page.

Follow UP Board Result 2020 live updates here

The official website of UP Board generally crashes due to heavy traffic after the result is declared. Alternatively, students can also check their UP Board results on our HT result portal. Students can visit hindustantimes.com to check their results.

Register here to get UP Board Result alert as soon as it is declared

How to check UP Board Result on HT Result portal:

After the result is declared, candidates can visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Exam Results tab given on the top

Click on the UP Board Result tab on the website

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number

Your result will appear on the screen

Direct link to check UP Board Result 2020

