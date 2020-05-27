UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 expected by June 30, 82% of evaluation work complete

Results of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are likely to be declared by the end of June. According to UP Board officials, speaking on conditions of anonymity, 82.66% of answer sheets of UP Board exam 2020, have already been evaluated and the remaining work is expected to be over by the end of this month.

Officials further informed that UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava’s tenure was set to end on June 30, and so all efforts are being made to declare the results ahead of that date.

The declaration of result by June 30 would also ensure commencement of the new academic session in July.

Srivastava had retired on March 31 but the state government had granted an extension of three months for completion of the UP Board answersheet evaluation and declaration of the results.

UP Board 2020 high school and intermediate examination commenced on February 16 and ended on March 3 and March 6 respectively.

Earlier, the board had decided to declare High School and Intermediate results on April 24. According to this schedule, the Board would have got around six weeks time for evaluation of answer sheets and finalising the results. Finalisation of results generally requires around a month’s time. Due to Coronavirus lockdown, evaluation work had to be stalled two days after it started on March 16. According to the original plan, evaluation work had to be completed by March 26.

Now since over 82% of answersheets have already been evaluated results are expected to be declared by June 30.

