UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: How to check UPMSP high school and intermediate results online

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UP board on Saturday declared the high school and intermediate exam results on its official website.

Students of class 10 and 12 who have appeared in the UP Board exams can check their results online at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Over 5.61 million students appeared in class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of this, 3.02 million appeared in high school exam and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

The board had conducted the high school examination from February 18 to March 3 while the intermediate examination was held from February 18 to March 6.

Students can also check their results on our Hindustan Times Result portal.

Here’s the direct link to check the UP Board results.

Here is how to check the UP board 10th, 12th results on the official website

Visit the official website of UP board at upresults.nic.in . Click on the link for ‘UP Board intermediate (Class 12)’ or ‘UP Board high school (Class 10)’ Examination - 2020 Results. Key in your roll number and school code (as given in the admit card). Submit. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.

UP Board 10th,12th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th result 2020’ or ‘UP Board 12th result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

In 2019, the pass percentage for high school was 80.07%, and for intermediate exams was 70.06%. . Last year, 58,06,922 students had registered to appear in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate exams.