UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 to be declared on June 27, confirms official

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board examinations results will be announced on June 27, said board secretary Nina Srivastava. Students will be able to check Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites of upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:57 IST

By Rajeev Mullick, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2020 date (HT File)

More than 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Of these 3.02 million were in high school and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

Sharma said in high school 1.66 million are boys, 1.36 million girls. In intermediate, 1.46 million boys and 1.12 million girls appeared in exam.

She said evaluation work has been completed in 281 centres across 75 districts. Both high school and intermediate examination began from February 18. The high school examination concluded on March 3 in 12 working days and intermediate examinations ended on March 6 in 15 working days.



The evaluation work was suspended from March 18 following pandemic COVID-19 and lockdown that followed. Thereafter it resumed in 20 green zone districts from May 5, in orange zone districts from May 12 and in red zone districts from May 19.

In high school, 1,80,19,863 and in intermediate 1,29,41,714 answer sheets were evaluated. In this way, a total of 3,09,61,577 copies were evaluated. These many copies were evaluated by 92,570 high school teachers and 54,185 intermediate teachers were deployed. A total of 1,46,755 teachers evacuated copies in 281 centres.

