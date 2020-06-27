UP Board 10th results 2020 topper: Ria Jain tops high school exams with 96.67%

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Board 10th results 2020 topper: Ria Jain, daughter of Bharat Bhusan of Sri Ram SM Inter college Baghpat, has topped the UP board class 10 exams, the results for which were declared on Saturday.

Ria has scored 96.67% marks. Abhmanyu Verma son of Ramhit Verma of Barabanki has stood second with 95.83% marks. Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki has scored 95.33% to bag the third place.

Check UP Board results live updates here

This year, a total of 27,72656 students appeared in the UP Board 10th or high school exam. Out of 14,90,814 boys, 11,90,888 have passed the exam making a pass percentage of 79.88% while 11,18,914 out of 12,81,842 girls have passed the exam making a pass percentage of 87.29%. Girls have outperformed boys in the UP Board high school results.

Students can check their UP Board results both on the online portal of the Hindustan Times and the official website of UP board this year. We have made this arrangement keeping in view the heavy rush of students to check their UP Board results on the day of the declaration.

Here’s the direct link to check UP Board 10th results on the official portal and hindustantimes.com.

UP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit