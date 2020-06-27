UP Board 12th Result 2020: UPMSP to declare Uttar Pradesh, intermediate results today at upresults.nic.in

Sections
UP Board 12th Result 2020: UPMSP will announce the Uttar Pradesh intermediate results today at upresults.nic.in.Check details here.

UP Board 12th Results 2020: Its the D- Day today. Uttar Pradesh board will declare the class 12th/ intermediate results today at 12 noon. Around 25 lakh students who were registered for UP Board 12th exam will be able to check their results online at upresults.nic.in. Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma will announce the results in a press conference on Saturday.

UP board secretary Nina Srivastava informed that 1.46 million boys and 1.12 million girls have taken the UP Board intermediate exam this year. UP Board intermediate examination was conducted from February 18 to March 6.

This year, the UP Board result declaration is delayed by around one month due to coronavirus pandemic.The UP Board completed the exams well in time after the lockdown was lifted. 1.2 lakh teachers evaluated around 3.5 crores answersheets.

UP board might issue a digitally signed marksheet this year. The marksheet will have signature of the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board secretary that will be eligible for taking admissions in colleges. However, a final decision on the digitally verified marksheet will be taken in the press conference on Saturday.



