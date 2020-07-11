UP Board: Advance registration for classes 9, 11 students till Aug 25

Advance registration of students taking admission in class 9 and class 11 in over 28,000 schools affiliated to UP Board spread across the state will take place till August 25, inform officials.

The UP Board has set August 5 as the last date for admissions in these classes. These students will be eligible to appear in UP Board’s class 10 and 12 examinations as regular students in 2022, they add.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla issued the registration schedule on Thursday, they said.

The principals of the schools concerned will deposit an advance registration fee at the rate of Rs 50 per student through a challan in the government treasury, the notification of the UP Board secretary, a copy of which is with HT, makes plain.

Details regarding each student registered along with their academic details will be uploaded on the official website of the board— www.upmsp.edu.in — till 12 midnight of August 25.

The principals will receive a check-list regarding details of students registered to be uploaded and undertake a scrutiny between August 26 and September 5 following which they would be able to undertake necessary changes and corrections in the online information between September 6 and September 20, the notification says.

However, no information or details of any new student not already registered in advance till August 25 by the school would be permissible and only corrections in already uploaded information would be possible, the notification makes clear.

The principals concerned would then deposit a list of advance registered students along with the photographs of each on the list besides receipt of the registration fee deposit of each student at their respective office of the district inspector of schools (DIoSs) by September 30.

The DIoS office would then inform the regional office of the board concerned about these details, a UP Board official said citing the notification.

On behalf of the UP Board, the offices concerned of DIoSs would issue user ids and passwords to newly affiliated schools for 2022 high school and intermediate exams to undertake this entire process, he added.