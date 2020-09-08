UP Board begins preparations for improvement, compartment exams

UP Board has started preparations for holding the much-awaited high school and intermediate improvement/ compartment examinations. Although the date schedule of the exams has not yet been announced, the board has sought proposals from all districts for making exam centers, said the board officials.

The board had accepted online applications for these exams between August 5 and 20. A total of 33,344 students, including 15,839 for improvement/ compartment exams of high school and another 17,505 for intermediate compartment exams, had applied.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) to ensure that there was no problem in complying with social distancing norms and other guidelines laid down by the state government owing to Covid-19 outbreak while conducting the examinations at the centers being proposed by them.

In a letter sent to the DIOSs in this regard on September 4, Shukla has instructed the DIOSs that if they foresee any problems in the centres already proposed by them, they could send revised proposals to the board headquarters in this regard by September 6.

The missive also made it clear that if the DIOSs were convinced that the exam centres short-listed by them were capable of conducting the improvement/ compartment exams in accordance to the laid down norms while observing social distancing, a certificate to this effect will have to be sent to the secretary, UP Board by Sunday.

This is the first time that students of Intermediate have been provided option to appear in compartment exams.

UP Board had announced high school and intermediate exam-2020 results on June 27. Around 35,017 Intermediate students had failed in one subject across the state and were eligible to appear in the maiden class 12 compartment exams of the board. In the high school, 3,27,663 had failed in one subject. But they were issued pass certificates as per norms.

However, they were eligible to appear in an improvement exam and pass the exam for the subject they had failed. Around 771 high school students had failed in two subjects this time and were eligible to appear in compartment exam in any one of the two subjects that they had failed and bag the pass certificate.