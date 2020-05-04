UP Board evaluation to begin in 20 Green zone districts from May 5, says Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

The evaluation of UP board answer sheets will begin only in 20 districts that fall under the green zone from May 5, while evaluation work in orange and red zones will begin later, an official said on Monday. (HT file)

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, “After much deliberation, it was decided to start evaluation only in green zone keeping in mind safety of teachers. Gradually, we will start evaluation in orange and in red zones.”

The green zone districts where evaluation work will begin from Tuesday are Barabanki, Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Balia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farukhabad, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kanpur dehat, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra and Amethi, he said.

Sharma said that the decision to start evaluation in the orange and red zones will be taken only after reviewing the progress of evaluation and assessing the requirements in the green zone.

The decision of not starting the evaluation process in the orange and red zone was taken after teachers belonging to Uttar Pradesh madhyamik shikshak sangh refused to take part in the process. An office-bearer of the sangh, RP Mishra said, “We cannot risk the lives of our colleagues amid Covid-19 outbreak that has claimed lives of more than 43 people and over 2650 were infected.”

Teachers association had threatened to stay away from evaluation of UP board answer sheets beginning from May 5. This decision was sent to secondary education department officials in a tizzy following which a meeting was held on Monday evening to reach a consensus to start evaluation in the green zone.

Now evaluation will start in 63 centres of 20 green zone districts against 275 evaluation centres in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh where more than 1.46 lakh teachers were deployed to evaluate answer sheets of 5.6 million high school and intermediate examinees, said UP board secretary, Nina Srivastava.

“Teachers who are under medication with a medical history have been exempted from evaluation work,” said Srivastava on Monday.

She said district inspectors of schools (DIoS) were asked to take measures like frequent sanitisation of the examination centre and to follow social distancing protocol.

Principal secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said, “Elaborate arrangements will be put into place for evaluation of UP board answer sheets. Social distancing will be maintained at every evaluation centre. Nobody will be allowed to carry a mobile phone inside the centre.”

“Evaluation work will be done under CCTV camera vigil. Nobody will be allowed to move around 100 mts of the evaluation centre as Section 144 will be imposed and police force will be deployed at every evaluation centre,” Shukla said.

Around 5.61 million students had appeared in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP board that began from February 18. The high school examination was completed in 12 working days (March 3) while intermediate exams concluded in 15 days (March 6).

While 2.586 million students were listed for the intermediate examination, 3.025 million were registered for high school examination.

The results of class 10 and class 12 were earlier to be declared on April 24. But because of lockdown, it will now be delayed, an official said.