UP board evaluation to resume from May 4 if lockdown ends

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said if lockdown ends on May 3, the evaluation of UP board high school and intermediate examinations will resume from May 4.

In a discussion with union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank via video conferencing, Sharma said, “We propose to resume evaluation work from May 4 if national lockdown 2.0 ends on May 3.”

The evaluation of UP Board answer sheets was suspended from March 18 (Wednesday) in view of Sars-Cov-2 outbreak.

Evaluation of class 10 and 12 answer copies got under way at 275 centres across the state last month. Around 1.47 lakh teachers was entrusted with the task of evaluating over 3 crore answer copies.

Sharma said around 5.61 million students had appeared in the high school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board that began from February 18.

The high school examination got over in 12 working days (March 3) while intermediate exams concluded in 15 days (March 6).

While 2.586 million students were registered for the intermediate examination, 3.025 million for high school examination.

The results of class 10 and class 12 were earlier to be declared on April 24. But because of lockdown it will now be delayed, sn official said.

Sharma informed HRD minister that Uttar Pradesh secondary education department had earlier announced to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular, an official said.

“Amid Covid-19 outbreak and 21 days lockdown, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad decided to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular,” said Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary, secondary education.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Parishad asked UP Board students to not get duped by those asking for money to help pass the examination.

“It has come to our knowledge that an unknown person pretending to be an official of the UP Board is taking money on the false assurance of helping students pass the board exam. There is no truth in it. People should not fall into the trap,” said UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Parishad that conducts UP Board exams had earlier said that a fake news report was widely in circulation on social media that the board had decided to declare as passed all Class 10 and 12 board students who appeared in the examination.

In a statement, secretary of UP Board Nina Srivastava clarified that the board had not taken any such decision.

“The fake news that is in circulation suggests the board has decided to declare as passed all the students who appeared in the exam. The fake news says no marks will be awarded and everyone will be marked passed. This is wrong information and students are advised not to believe such fake news,” Srivastava said.