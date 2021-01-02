UP Board exams 2021 likely to be held in April-May: Dy CM

UP Board Exams 2021: Soon after union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10, people are now waiting for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad to declare the dates for UP Board exams which will see more than 50 lakh students writing it across the state.

Deputy chief minister and minister for secondary education Dinesh Sharma said, “A lot will depend on the dates of upcoming Panchyat elections in the state. The exams are very likely to be held in April-May. A meeting with the senior officials is scheduled in the next fortnight where we will take some decisions regarding board exams dates.”

The first pre-board examination for high school and intermediate students in the district is scheduled, between January 15 to 25 and second pre-board is to start from March 1 to 10, according to an order issued by Mukesh Kumar Singh, district inspector of schools (DIoS), Lucknow.

While the outbreak of Covid-19 forced CBSE and ICSE board to cancel some of the papers and students were awarded average marks based on marks obtained in other subjects. It, however, did not impact the UP board examinations as they concluded much before Janata curfew was imposed on March 22, and lockdown that followed thereafter.

The result of UP board exam was declared on June 27 ahead of CBSE and ICSE results. This year, in high school a total of 30,24,480 students were registered of these 27,72,656 appeared in which 23,09,802 passed. In intermediate exams, a total of 25, 86,339 registered in which 24,84,479 appeared and 18,54,099 passed.

Syllabus of UP board--for classes 9 to 12-- has been reduced by 30% in absence of regular classroom teaching due to Covid-19 as only online classes are going on, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

“The remaining 70% syllabus was divided into three parts. The first part was that of online classroom teaching and lessons taught via Doordarshan. The second was based on the self-study by students themselves, and third was project work being assigned to students by teachers from time to time,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as the UP Board, has extended the last date for online submission of examination forms till January 5, for both regular and private students of class 10 and 12.

Deputy CM said the decision was taken in the wake of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic. He said candidates might upload examination forms online with the late fee to appear in the examination. The candidates may upload their academic particulars in UP Board’s portal upmsp.edu.in after depositing exam and late fees.

Sharma further said the candidates might submit all their documents, including photographs, with the office of district inspector of schools (DIoS) latest by January 10.

The deputy CM also said for admission to class 9 and 11, candidates may deposit their registration fee, the last date of which has been extended till January 10. Interested candidates are required to deposit Rs 50 in the state treasury and complete all formalities on Parishad’s website and deposit their documents at DIoS office by January 15.