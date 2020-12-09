UP Board exams: 22,172 schools update info to become centres

As preparations of UP Board for its 2021 high school and intermediate exams are underway, around 22,172 schools out of 27,823 that would be part of the 2021 exams have online updated information spelling out the infrastructure and resources available with them to act as exam centres. The details were to be updated on the UP Board’s website by December 5, say board officials.

Giving this information, secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla said the remaining 5,651 schools did not consider the need for any update to the information provided by them last year.

“Specially formed teams will now undertake physical verification of information provided by the schools by December 20 on behalf of the respective district magistrates. The verification report will be updated on the board’s website by December 26,” he added.

The board follows an online exam centre allocation process whereby the affiliated schools provide information regarding them which the board gets physically verified with the help of district inspector of schools (DIOSs) and district administration. In Prayagraj, a committee has been constituted under SDMs in all eight tehsils of the district to verify the facilities present in schools.

“After the inspection, these committees will submit their report to the district committee. Tehsildar, assistant engineer, member of rural engineering department besides assistant district inspector of schools or principal of government intermediate college (GIC) have been appointed as member secretary of the team. The same process is followed by all 75 districts of UP,” said a senior UP Board official.

UP Board conducted its very first exam in 1923 that saw only 5,655 students appearing in its high school exam and another 89 in its intermediate exam. In 2020, the board witnessed over 5.43 million (54.3 lakh) students appearing in its examinations, including 2.95 million in high school and 2.48 million in intermediate, at 7783 exam centres spread across 75 UP districts.