UP Board: Now, DIOS report to also decide fate of HS, Inter exam centres

To make the examinations for high school (class X) and intermediate (class XII) copying-free, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board has according to the new exam centre allotment policy, decided those schools are not to be made centres where serious irregularities were detected during last year’s examinations.

For the first time, recommendations from District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) too have been sought in this regard and whose report would also be taken in to consideration while deciding the fate of schools to act as examination centres, officials said.

These include incidents of arson or violence that might have occurred during the examinations. Such centres where answer copies were reportedly written outside examination centres in 2020 too won’t be made examination centres this time, board officials said.

A decision might be taken to debar such schools from holding examinations which get adverse report from DIOSs , board officials said.

“This might be due to the fact that the environment in such centres is not considered conducive secure or appropriate for conducting examinations in 2021,” board officials shared.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has on December 3 sought a report from district inspector of schools (DIOS) regarding incidents of anomalies during exams witnessed in 2020 in their respective districts.

Shukla had asked for the name of the centre and the centre code to be clearly mentioned in the report that DIOS were required to send by December 15.

This report could play a key role in determining if the centres would be allowed to conduct UP Board examinations.

This move has not gone down well with many institutions and could result in disputes at later stage, some school officials said.

Teacher MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi said that the UP Board has been conducting high school and intermediate exams in the state for many decades now and already a well wetted process to debar schools from becoming exam centres exist. “In such a situation, seeking a parallel report from DIOSs for debarring schools could lead to irregularities and hamper smooth conduct of free and fair examinations,” he added.