UP Board Result 2019: How teachers are following social distancing norm during answersheet evaluation

UP Board Result 2019: How teachers are following social distancing norm during answersheet evaluation

Teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are evaluating board exam answer sheets while maintaining social distance at the centre amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 17, 2020 10:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Prayagraj

Teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj are evaluating board exam answer sheets while maintaining social distance at the centre amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre was sanitised and thermal screening of teachers was also conducted before entry at the venue.

YC Tripathi, Principal, Bharat Scout and Guide Inter College said, “We’re following all government guidelines. Thermal screening of teachers is being done and the premises has been sanitised.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 4,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 95 deaths while the country’s count has reached 85,940.



