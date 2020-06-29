UP Board Result 2020: Over 35K students to take first ever class 12 compartment exam

Around 35,017 class 12 students, who have flunked in one subject in their UP Board exams, are this time eligible to appear in the compartment exam introduced for them for the very first time.

The dates of the compartment exam are yet to be fixed. The proposal has already been sent to the state government and the dates would be announced as soon as the government gives the go ahead, board officials share.

In the interest of the students, the Board has introduced compartment exam option for class 12 examinees from this year, said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, whose three-month extension by the state government is set to end on June 30.

The state government’s decision to approve the board’s proposal of introducing the compartment exams for intermediate examinees was personally announced by deputy chief minister and secondary education minister Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow in December last.

Till last year, UP Board offered option of appearing in improvement exam to students on failing in two subjects and in compartment exam on failing in one subject in high school board examinations but compartment examination option did not exist at intermediate level, a board official shared.

“A few of these failing students did apply for scrutiny but the count of such students was quite low,” the official added.

While Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) already offered compartment exam option to its class 12 examinees, Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also introduced the option from 2019.

The need for introducing the compartment examination option at class 12 level was felt by UP Board all the more in 2019 when instead of two papers for each subject, one paper per subject was introduced in 39 subjects. The move did reduce the exam stress of students but also made it tougher to clear the exams. As earlier, if a student failed to perform well in one of the examination papers of the subject, they had the chance of doing well in the second paper. But since 2019 that option too ceased to exist, the official explained.

Board officials also shared that parents too had been writing to UP Board in this regard pointing out the importance of clearing class 12 exam in one go for a good career.

This also pushed UP Board to send a proposal in this regard to the state government in August 2019. UP Board has since then also decided to not denote ‘compartment’ in the mark-sheet-cum-pass certificate of such students.