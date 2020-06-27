Sections
Home / Education / UP Board Result 2020: Yogi govt announces laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash for class 10th, 12th toppers

UP Board Result 2020: Yogi govt announces laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash for class 10th, 12th toppers

Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, “On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses.”

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:54 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma along with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials announced the state boards result of class 10 and 12 on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that meritorious students will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, “On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses.”

 



Praising the efforts of the UPMSP for conducting examinations in these difficult times, he said: “In these very difficult times, we conducted these examinations. More than two crore copies were checked in 21 days which is commendable work. The results are better for both class 10 and 12 this year as compared to the previous year.”

Earlier in the day, Adityanath congratulated the students who cleared their Class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the UPMSP.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After swarms of locusts descend on Gurugram, Delhi on high alert
Jun 27, 2020 16:00 IST
Covid 19 Latest: Govt highlights 58% recovery and 3% mortality rate as India lists highest daily spike
Jun 27, 2020 16:00 IST
Social distancing tops menu on Deepika Kumari-Atanu Das’s D-Day
Jun 27, 2020 15:57 IST
‘Thunderstorm, rain to lash parts of Delhi, adjoining areas in next 2 hours’: IMD
Jun 27, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.