UP Board Results 2020: Private schools excel in Class 10 results, govt and govt-aided in Class 12

UP Board Results 2020: Private schools yet again outperformed government-run and government-aided schools of the state in UP Board high school exam results this year. However in intermediate results, the government-run and government-aided schools left behind the private schools.

In class 10, 85.11% students of private schools have cleared the exam while in government-run and government-aided schools 82.8% and 79.77% students respectively passed the exam.

In class 12, 83.70% students of government-run schools and 78.33% students of government-aided schools have passed against 72.45% students of private schools.

In the list of toppers also, students of private schools figured prominently while those of government-run and government-aided schools failed to make much impact.

As many as 114 schools in class 10 category and 136 schools in intermediate category registered below 20% pass results. While the high school list had 43 government schools, five aided schools and 66 private institutions, the intermediate list included 07 government schools, 18 aided ones and 111 private institutions.

In terms of percentage, 1.87% government schools and 0.32% private ones registered below 20% results in high school exams. Likewise, in intermediate examinations, 0.89% government schools and 0.88 private institutions recorded below 20% results.

In 2019, 139 schools in high school and 249 schools at intermediate level had registered less than 20% results. In 2018, 170 schools in high school and 167 schools at intermediate level had registered less than 20% results.