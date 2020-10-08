UP Board seeks report over sale of guides, guess papers of its books

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as UP Board, has taken a strong cognizance of complaints that certain publishers and distributers entrusted with the task of printing and distributing NCERT-syllabus based books were also publishing and selling guides, guess papers and question banks based on these very books in stark violation of the agreed terms.

The board has sought a report in this regard from all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) in the state.

“They have been asked to look into the complaints and submit their reports to the board headquarters,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla. “The board will take action against the authorised publishers and distributors as per the set norms if they are found violating terms,” he added. The UP Board had on April 1, 2018, introduced NCERT syllabus in schools affiliated to it in 18 subjects. This included science, mathematics, and social science of class 9, mathematics and science in Class 10, history, geography, civics, sociology, economics, mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology in class 11 besides mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology in class 12.

This was followed by introduction of NCERT syllabus of social science and in high school as well as history, geography, civics, economics and sociology in class 12. This followed NCERT syllabus-based books for other subjects as well.

The board also ensured that the price of these books remained at the lower end so that every student could afford it with the cheapest books costing a mere Rs 7 and the costliest priced at Rs 66.

However as per the complaints, certain publishers had published guides, question banks and guess papers based on the topics of these very books and were selling them with the help of book sellers who were getting better commissions on their sales in contrast to what they earn for selling the UP Board’s prescribed low-cost books, shared a UP Board official. Officials point out that the UP Board’s prescribed class 10 social science course comprises four books costing only Rs 85. However, certain publishers had combined all the four books and introduced a common guide in their place for Rs 245.

Similarly, class 12 civics course have two books costing mere Rs 12 and Rs 14 . However, certain publishers had combined the two books and cleverly added a question bank and exercise section to it thereby introducing a new book in the market for Rs 225. These publishers were also reportedly offering good commissions to book sellers who are urging students to opt for them instead of going for the original prescribed books, official said.