UP Board teachers to approach high court against evaluation order

Upset over government order for resuming evaluation of UP Board high school and intermediate answer sheets from May 5, board teachers are all set to approach high court against the order. They believe the order can put their lives at risk owing to rising count of Covid 19 cases in state.

According to state general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh (UPMSS) Thakurai faction Lal Mani Diwedi, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad teachers have refused to resume evaluation of answer sheets at evaluation centers.

“On one hand, PM has extended the lock down, on the other state government is resuming evaluation work, involving movement of around 1.47 lakh teachers at 275 evaluation centers in state. UP is witnessing continuous rise in Covid cases while the secondary education department, with the deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as its minister, has been pressurizing teachers to begin evaluation. By all measures it is a risk prone exercise and the government is pushing teachers in trouble,” he said.

Diwedi said that he had also written a letter to the deputy CM requesting postponement of evaluation till May 15. The teachers’ organization has demanded that they should be allowed to check answer sheets at home.

Senior officials of the board (not wishing to be named) said that some teachers had also proposed to get the evaluation work shifted from districts in red zone to the districts in green zone but the government is yet to take a decision on it.

Notably, evaluation of nearly 4 crore answer sheets by 1.47 lakh teachers commenced at 275 evaluation centers in the state on March 16 but it was suspended after two days on account of Covid-19 outbreak. The evaluation work was to be completed in 10 days period and the results were to be declared on April 24, 2020.