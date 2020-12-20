UP Board to introduce NCERT books for three more classes

UP Board will introduce new books based on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus for three more classes across the state from new academic session (2021-22).

Preparations have already been started for introducing the new books for English in Class 10 and 12, besides commerce in Class 12 as per the national standard, said the board officials.

As part of the preparations to make available new NCERT books to students on time, the tender for publication of these books would be issued in January 2021 so that the books become available in the market by third week of March, said a senior board official, aware of the development, requesting anonymity.

With the introduction of new syllabus in the three classes from the new academic session, UP Board would be near complete transformation from the old syllabus to the new NCERT-based syllabus for all subjects akin to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), barring Hindi and Sanskrit, said another UP-Board official confirming the development.

The Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board had introduced NCERT-syllabus based books of English in Class 9 and Class 11 besides Commerce in Class 11 from academic session 2020-21. Following this, the English literature course of Class 9 had increased while that of Class 11 had got reduced to almost half.

The change had also resulted in general Hindi, business studies and accountancy subjects becoming compulsory for commerce students of Class 11, besides having the freedom to choose any two optional subjects out of economics, English, mathematics and computer.

UP Board in past two years has introduced NCERT books for 24 subjects. It had introduced 31 books of 18 different subjects based on NCERT syllabus for students of Class 9 to 12 from academic session 2018-19.

In 2019-20 also, the board introduced some new books based on NCERT syllabus in high school (social science) and Class 12 (history, geography, civics, economics and sociology).