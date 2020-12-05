Sections
UP CM distributes appointment letters to 36,590 newly appointed assistant teachers

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:18 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI file)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed appointment letters through the online process to 36,590 newly appointed assistant teachers in primary schools.

The Chief Minister also congratulated teachers who attended the event via video conferencing.

“Heartfelt wishes for the bright future to the newly appointed teachers in Primary Schools. The energy of all the talented and creative teachers who are selected by a fair and transparent recruitment process will help in bringing changes in the primary level education. Congratulations to the newly appointed teachers!” Adityanath tweeted.

Earlier on October 16, appointment letters were distributed to 31,227 assistant teachers.

