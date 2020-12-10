UP CM hands over appointment letters to 3,209 tubewell operators

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday handed over the letters of appointment as tubewell operator to 3,209 people, including 516 women.

The chief minister said it is for the first time that the youth are getting government jobs in UP without recommendations and favouritism.

“Merit is the only criterion on which the successful candidates have got appointment. The recruitment process has remained transparent since its (the government’s) formation and over four lakh youths have got employment in the past three-and-a-half years,” he said.

Over 15 lakh youths got employed in the private sector during the same period and more than 1.5 crore youths are now self-employed with financial assistance from banks, he added.

“With our continuous efforts, the farmers of the state are now getting seeds and irrigation facilities timely. Besides this, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojana and other schemes are making agriculture more profitable for the farmers,” Adityanath said.

“Farmers are the foundation of a prosperous state and keeping this in mind, the government is continuously working towards doubling their income. We are making all efforts towards the prosperity of the farmers,” he added.

Adityanath said, “Tubewell operators play an important role in farming and it is historic that for the first time women have been appointed to this post. Water conservation also forms an important part of their duties.”