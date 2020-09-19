Sections
UP CM provides assistance of Rs 10 lakh to IIT researcher suffering from blood cancer

Ashish Dixit, a researcher in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, who is suffering from blood cancer, has received economic assistance of Rs 10 lakh from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:16 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media, in Lucknow on Friday (ANI)

According to a press statement, after getting information on social media, the Chief Minister himself contacted Dixit’s family and offered to help.

The students at IIT Roorkee had started the campaign on social media for helping Dixit.

His treatment is underway in PGI. Due to his father being in the government service and getting a scholarship, there was a problem in getting the government’s help, but Adityanath ordered help.

