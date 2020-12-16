Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / UP Education Minister hits back at AAP, invites Kejriwal, Sisodia to visit schools in state

UP Education Minister hits back at AAP, invites Kejriwal, Sisodia to visit schools in state

“I invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and his Deputy Manish Sisodia ji to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It will open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of Uttar Pradesh with this issue,” Satish Dwivedi added.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Lucknow

Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi. (ANI )

After the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the work done in education, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday invited Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh, stating that it will open their eyes.

This comes after the AAP announced to contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, wherein Kejriwal compared the work done by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments in the field of education. Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi said that there are only 1,024 government schools in the national capital, while Uttar Pradesh has 1.59 lakh schools across the state. “In Delhi, there are 1,024 government schools for Class 1-12. In Uttar Pradesh, there are at least 2,000 schools for Class 1-8 even in the smallest district. I can only feel pity for the intellect of whoever is comparing the state of 1,024 schools with a state of 1.59 lakh schools,” he said. The Minister further alleged that only a few schools in Delhi have smart classes.”Only in a few schools have smart classes (in Delhi), that too set up with the help of Tata, Adani, and Ambai groups. Only one school has a swimming pool. The Delhi government spends all the money on advertisements and shows as if all schools have swimming pools,” he said.

“I invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and his Deputy Manish Sisodia ji to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It will open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of Uttar Pradesh with this issue,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
by HT Correspondent
IND vs AUS: India announce playing XI for pink-ball Test in Adelaide
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

‘Lock down,’ says Italy adviser, as deaths head for wartime levels
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Ganganagar records minimum temperature
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bollywood drugs case: Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 22 to appear before NCB
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Won’t allow anarchy in the name of religion: Sheikh Hasina
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.