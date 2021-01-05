Sections
Home / Education / UP govt increases monthly allowance of medical interns to Rs 12,000

UP govt increases monthly allowance of medical interns to Rs 12,000

The increase in the allowance has been effected by the state government after a period of 10 years. The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed this through a tweet.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Lucknow

Representational image. (HT file)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has increased the monthly allowance of MBBS and BDS interns in the state from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Tuesday.

The increase in the allowance has been effected by the state government after a period of 10 years. The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed this through a tweet.

According to the decision, MBBS and BDS students who are pursuing an internship after having graduated from the state government’s medical colleges, institutes and universities will benefit.

The Chief Minister has ordered immediate implementation of this decision.

