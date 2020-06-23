UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students

All 1.58 lakh government primary and upper primary schools will reopen from July 1 for principals and teachers only. Students, however, will continue to stay at home for safety reasons in the wake of pandemic COVID-19, an official said.

Director basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh has issued an elaborate order detailing all teachers and principals must resume work from schools. He also listed out work principals and teachers are required to carry out at school.

Enrolment of students

Teachers are required to enroll children between 6 to 14 years of age who are not going to any schools. This time teachers are required to enroll children of migrant workers too who returned home because of lockdown.

According to government estimates, nearly 30 lakh migrants with their families have returned home from various parts of the country during pandemic Covid-19 following the closure of businesses and industries due to the lockdown.

To ensure these children do not miss out on education, basic education director, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh has issued an order to this effect asking officials to identify such children and enrol them in government primary and upper primary schools depending upon their abilities and learning skills.

The officials of the basic education department were asked to widely publicise the scheme with the help of community people to reach out to the children of migrant workers. Based on their eligibility, they can be enrolled, the order reads.

Maintenance of schools

Teachers are required to get the schools white washed on time. They may carry out proper upkeep of schools under Mission Kayakalp with the help of community participation and affluent people.

Teachers training

The basic education department has directed teachers to train themselves using Diksha app developed by the MHRD. Teachers are required to scan the content and be future ready to resume online classes for students.

The teachers are required to access content developed by the State Project Directorate. Block education officer will carry out teachers training in small batches of 25 people.

Free distribution of books and uniforms

The UP government has been distributing free books and uniforms to students. Once block education officer provides books to school, principal and teachers will be required to call students in small batches and provide them books so they may resume regular studies when online classes begins. Likewise free uniform to be distributed.

Remedial classes for students

Remedial classes for students who have not fared well in the Students Assessment Test (SAT) held in February.

Nearly 20.84% students between class 3 and 8 of government primary and upper primary schools across the state have scored below 50% marks, figuring in E and D grades in the Students Assessment Test (SAT) held in February this year.

Of the 8.95 million students, whose results were declared recently, 8.74 lakh students (9.77%) scored below 40% marks and were marked E grade. Likewise, 9.91 lakh (11.07%) students obtained D grade, comprising between 40.1% to 50%.

“Basic education department will run remedial classes to help students of E and D grades to catch up with other students. Teachers training will be carried out to skill them so as to help students who have not performed well,” says director general for school education Vijay Kiran Anand. The test was conducted for the first time in government schools to assess competency level or learning outcome of students.