UP Govt teachers to make videos for yoga day contest

Instead of a face-to-face contest, the teachers would be assessed by a panel of experts with the help of eight-minute video recordings of each contestant that they need to e-mail to the organisers by June 17, said officials.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

To commemorate International Yoga Day on June 21, select teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools from across Uttar Pradesh will compete against each other and vie for top honours in a unique state-level online Yoga competition. The contest is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), UP.

However, in light of Covid-19 outbreak, instead of a face-to-face contest, the teachers would be assessed by a panel of experts with the help of eight-minute video recordings of each contestant that they need to e-mail to the organisers by June 17, said officials.

The SCERT on November 22, 2019 had asked names of short-listed teacher

