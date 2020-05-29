Sections
UP govt to sign MoUs with industrial associations today to create jobs for 9 lakh people

The Uttar Pradesh government will be inking several memorandums of understanding with various industrial organisations, including the Indian Industries Association, to provide for employment to over nine lakh migrant worker of the state.

Updated: May 29, 2020 09:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government will be inking several memorandums of understanding with various industrial organisations, including the Indian Industries Association, to provide for employment to over nine lakh migrant worker of the state, an official spokesperson said Thursday.

The MoUs will be signed on Friday, he said, adding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is keen on providing employment to workers returning from different states.  The state government is working on the policy of ‘job for every hand’, he said, adding under this policy, the CM has appealed to investors to accelerate the production of indigenous goods in the state which will also help many people get employment.  Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said at a press conference here that Adityanath has invited investors while emphasising on the production of indigenous goods.

The CM said that with increasing production of indigenous goods in the state, employment opportunities will also increase and its benefit will be given to workers.

