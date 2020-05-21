UP JEE 2020 to be conducted from July 19, details here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2020 will be conducted from July 19 to 25. The exam was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the last date to make corrections in the form has been extended till May 25.

According to the official notice, with this examination, seats will be alloted to the successful candidates in any of the 67 programmes in 1296 institutions in UP.

UPJEE 2020 Revised datesheet:

Group A - July 19, 2020 (09.00 AM to 12.00 PM) in all UP districts

Group E - July 19, 2020 (02.30 to 05.30 pm) in all districts of Uttar Pradesh

Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I - July 25, 2020 (09.00 am to 12.00 am)

Online Examination in the major districts of the state (variable)

Group - K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 - July 25, 2020 (02.30 am to 05.30 pm)

Online Examination in major districts of the state

Candidates can check official notice on jeecup.nic.in