UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 declared, 1,15,650 students pass

The UP Government has announced that the meritorious students would be given Rs 1 lakh cheque, a tablet and a certificate to encourage them.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education’s (UPBME) declared results for Munshi, Maulvi (equivalent to secondary), Alim (equivalent to senior secondary), Kamil (equivalent to graduation) and Fazil (equivalent to post graduation) exams for 2020, here on Wednesday.

Of the total 1,41,052 students who appeared in the exams that were held between February 25 to March 5 at around 555 examination centres across the state, 1,15,650 students were successful while 25,402 students failed, said the board.

“A total of 182,259 students got themselves enrolled for the board exam 2020. Among these around 41,207 students remained absent. Of the rest, 1,15,650 students have cleared the exams with flying colours,” said RP Singh, registrar, UP Board of Madarsa Education.



Singh said among the students who cleared the exam, around 55,457 were girls while 60,175 were male students. “The pass percentage of the male students was 79.86% and 84.42 for female students,” he added.

He also said that the government had planned a grand felicitation programme for the students who had cleared the exams. “The top 10 students who have excelled in the Kamil and Fazil exams would get a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, a tablet, medal and a certificate,” he added.

The top three students who excelled in secondary and senior secondary exams, especially in subjects like maths and science, would get an appreciation amount of Rs 51,000, a tablet and a certificate.

