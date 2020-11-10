UP NEET merit list 2020 for round 1 counselling released at upneet.gov.in, here’s direct link

Sections
UP NEET merit list 2020: Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET counselling 2020 can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP NEET merit list 2020. (Screengrab )

UP NEET merit list 2020: The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the UP NEET merit list for round 1 counselling on its official website.

Candidates who registered for the first round of UP NEET counselling 2020 can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in.

A total of 16,166 candidates have been shortlisted in the UP NEET merit list 2020 released for the first phase of MBBS and BDS counselling.

The registration for the UP NEET counselling 2020 began on November 5, 2020.



Direct link to check UP NEET merit list 2020.

How to check UP NEET merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “State Merit List (First Phase)’

The UP NEET merit list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your name

Download the UP NEET merit list 2020 and take its print out for future use.

