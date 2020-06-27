Sections
Home / Education / UP official orders to verify certificates of all teachers

UP official orders to verify certificates of all teachers

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Monika S Garg has written a letter to all the district magistrates ordering inspection of certificates of teachers appointed in all the universities, colleges, private aided schools in the state.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:18 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Lucknow

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Monika S Garg has written a letter to all the district magistrates ordering inspection of certificates of teachers appointed in all the universities, colleges, private aided schools in the state.

The order was issued on Friday. As per the order, teams will be constituted in every district for verification of teachers’ educational documents.

Recently a committee was formed under the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh to investigate the appointment of teachers based upon the fake certificates in educational institutions of the state.

The move was taken after Anamika Shukla case came to light which pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.



The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Board Result 2020: Yogi govt announces laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash for class 10th, 12th toppers
Jun 27, 2020 15:46 IST
DU Open Book Exams for final semester postponed, check new dates here
Jun 27, 2020 15:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh logs 607 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally nears 21,000-mark
Jun 27, 2020 15:45 IST
Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally nearing 190,000; death toll at 4,035
Jun 27, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.