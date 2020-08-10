Sections
Home / Education / UP primary schools to get high speed net for virtual classes  

UP primary schools to get high speed net for virtual classes  

Gradually the facility being provided by BharatNet, a central government initiative under Digital India, would be extended to all the schools, officials said.   

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:02 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

(AFP)

Government-run primary and upper primary schools, located in the gram panchayats of seven development blocks of Prayagraj will now get free high-speed broadband internet connection throughout the year. 

Gradually the facility being provided by BharatNet, a central government initiative under Digital India, would be extended to all the schools, officials said.   

This would help teachers, who at present are sharing academic content with students largely on whatsapp, to be able to conduct classes online, officials said.  

The initiative will cover such schools located in Manda, Pratappur, Bahadurpur, Bahariya, Soraon, Karchana and Phulpur development blocks, said basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.  



Once the facility is ready, teachers would now be coming to schools to take virtual classes,” he explained.  

 “The Block Education Officers (BEOs) of these seven blocks have been instructed to make available one passport size photograph, Aadhaar card and an identity proof of each of the headmaster or principal of these schools at the earliest to us for the free high-speed broadband internet connections to their respective institutions,” he said.   

Kushwaha said that the district administration was also overseeing the project and the chief development officer had chaired a meeting in this regard on August 7 in which he instructed that the free high-speed broadband internet connections to these schools be provided at the earliest.  

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wine windows from Bubonic plague era make a comeback amid Covid-19
Aug 10, 2020 10:36 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not in good terms with his father’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Aug 10, 2020 10:37 IST
Uttarakhand reports worst week so far with highest Covid-19 cases, deaths
Aug 10, 2020 10:29 IST
Covid-19 patients under home isolation in Guwahati to get free pulse oximeter
Aug 10, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.