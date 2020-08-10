UP primary schools to get high speed net for virtual classes  

Government-run primary and upper primary schools, located in the gram panchayats of seven development blocks of Prayagraj will now get free high-speed broadband internet connection throughout the year.

Gradually the facility being provided by BharatNet, a central government initiative under Digital India, would be extended to all the schools, officials said.

This would help teachers, who at present are sharing academic content with students largely on whatsapp, to be able to conduct classes online, officials said.

The initiative will cover such schools located in Manda, Pratappur, Bahadurpur, Bahariya, Soraon, Karchana and Phulpur development blocks, said basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha.

Once the facility is ready, teachers would now be coming to schools to take virtual classes,” he explained.

“The Block Education Officers (BEOs) of these seven blocks have been instructed to make available one passport size photograph, Aadhaar card and an identity proof of each of the headmaster or principal of these schools at the earliest to us for the free high-speed broadband internet connections to their respective institutions,” he said.

Kushwaha said that the district administration was also overseeing the project and the chief development officer had chaired a meeting in this regard on August 7 in which he instructed that the free high-speed broadband internet connections to these schools be provided at the earliest.