UP school managers association members urge parents to pay education fee

CBSE School Managers Association spokesperson Murlidhar said they “have waived about Rs 10,000 crore additional fees for 6 months”.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Lucknow

Shyam Pachauri, President, UP CBSE Manager Association. (ANI)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) School Managers Association Uttar Pradesh has appealed to families who can pay fee to at least submit education fees so that salaries can be paid to teachers and other staff members.

The association also sought help from the Centre and state governments.

“Our appeal to government is that we have not received school fees for the last five months. We are only demanding education fee so that we can pay salaries to our teachers. At least the people who can pay, should pay the fee,” said Shyam Pachauri, President, UP CBSE School Managers Association.

“We appeal to families to at least pay education fees. If this cannot be done, then the government is requested to provide only half of the education fee to our staff and teachers,” he said.

