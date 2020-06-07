Sections
UP school teacher reportedly working in 25 schools simultaneously arrested

Anamika Shukla was arrested when she had gone to the office of Basic Shiksha Adhikari Anjali Agarwal to tender her resignation fearing arrest after her fraud was reported in the media.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kasganj

The Uttar Pradesh school teacher, reportedly working simultaneously in 25 schools and earning over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, was arrested in Kasganj on Saturday, police said.

The BSA called the police and got Shukla arrested.

“A notice was sent to Anamika Shukla after we found that the documents are listed for multiple postings. She came to our office to submit resignation. She was handed over to the police,” Agarwal said.



Police said Shukla told them she got the job on paying a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

After the matter was reported, the state government ordered Additional Director, Basic Education, to probe the matter.

“Nothing has been confirmed so far. Name of a lady teacher has come to the fore... She is absconding now,” Director General, School Education, Vijay Karan Anand had said.

According to the reports, Shukla worked in over 25 schools and drew a total salary of over Rs 1 crore in 13 months.

There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kastruba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places.

KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and get Rs 30,000 pay.

