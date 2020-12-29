Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / UP school teacher suspended for using forged documents

UP school teacher suspended for using forged documents

Ashish Kumar of Padampur village under Jakhania tehsil was selected as an assistant teacher in 2016 and was posted in a primary school, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shravan Kumar Gupta.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 18:50 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Ghazipur

Representational image. (HT file)

An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly using forged documents to get the job, an Education Department official said Tuesday.

Ashish Kumar of Padampur village under Jakhania tehsil was selected as an assistant teacher in 2016 and was posted in a primary school, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shravan Kumar Gupta.

Kumar was issued notices many times but he did not reply and remained absent from duty, the official said, adding that he was dismissed on Monday.

Officials have been directed to lodge a complaint against him.

The salary given to him till now will also be realised, the official added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Unified environmental approval to infrastructure projects from next year
by Jayashree Nandi
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran

latest news

Celebs stay home and stay safe this New Year!
by Kavita Awaasthi
Pierre Cardin, famed French designer, dies at 98
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
‘No space for unilateral attempts to change status quo in free Indo-Pacific’: Japanese ambassador
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
SP to form next govt in UP, will withdraw cases against CAA protestors: Akhilesh
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.