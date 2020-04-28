Sections
Home / Education / UP students studying in Allahabad being sent to their native places: Official

“Around 50 buses have departed from Allahabad. It will continue today and tomorrow. The health check-up of students, who board the bus, will be done.”

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Prayagraj

Students from various districts of Uttar Pradesh stand in a queue to board a bus as UP government arranged buses for students during government imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun sending students of state’s different districts, staying and studying in Allahabad, to their native places, an official said Tuesday.

“Around 50 buses have departed from Allahabad. It will continue today and tomorrow. The health check-up of students, who board the bus, will be done. “Only after the health check-up, they will be allowed to board the bus. After they reach their destination, another health check-up should be done,” UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

People coming from other states will have to spend 14-day quarantine at shelter homes in the state, Awasthi said.

“The labourers who arrived from Haryana late Monday night, have been kept in quarantine. Discussion for bring back UP workers back from other states have started,” said Awasthi Talking of arrangements to bring back workers stuck up in other states, he said, “The chief minister has directed that it should be publicised that people who are interested in coming back to UP, should contact their respective districts administration in other states and report at quarantine centres, so that their medical examination is done.”



“And then, the arrangements can be made to bring them from the quarantine centres,” Awasthi said.

He added that people coming to UP from other states will have to undergo pool testing for COVID- infection.

The UP chief minister has also asked officials to take a pledge to break the corona transmission chain, said Awasthi.

