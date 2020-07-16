UP to conduct only final year and last semester exams, all other UG, PG exams cancelled: Deputy CM

Sections
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters that students of other classes will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Lucknow

(HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to cancel exams of all state universities, except those of final year and last semester. The decision has been taken in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

All undergraduate and postgraduate exams, except those of final year or last semester, have been cancelled, the minister added.

He said the final year and last semester exams will be completed by September 30, either through offline, online or mixed mode by following set protocols.



The results of undergraduate and postgraduate classes will be declared by October 15 and 31, respectively, the UP Deputy CM said. “If any student could not appear for the last year/semester examinations, he will be given another chance. As per the convenience of the universities, another examination will be held for such students. This provision will be applicable for this academic year only,” Sharma said.

