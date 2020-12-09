UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 87 vacancies of editor, research assistant and other posts

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited online applications for recruitment against 87 vacancies for the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer and Security Assistant (Male and Female) in Group B and Group C Category. Aspirants can apply online at uplegisassembly.gov.in or uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in on or before January 7.

Detail of Vacancies:

Editor - 1 Post

Counter Report -4 Posts

Scrutiny officer - 13 Posts

Additional Private Secretary - 2 Posts

Assistant Review Officer - 53 Posts

Admin - 1 Post

Research & Reference Assistant - 1 Post

Indexer- 1 Post

Security Assistant (Male) - 10 Posts

Security Assistant (Female) - 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Editor-- Candidates holding a postgraduate degree in literature or social sciences with 5 years of experience in editorial work/ translation work/ precise writing.

Admin, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree from a recognized University with knowledge of shorthand and typing. Read official notification for more details.

Security Assistant - Candidate must be Intermediate Passed from a recognized Board.

Indexer - Graduation in any discipline and diploma in library science.

Research & Reference Assistant - PG in relevant discipline.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online

Application Fee:



General - Rs. 950/-

OBC - Rs. 950/-

SC/ST - Rs. 850/-

EWS - Rs. 950/-

Age Limit- 21 to 40 years.