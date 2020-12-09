Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 87 vacancies of editor, research assistant and other posts

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 87 vacancies of editor, research assistant and other posts

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited online applications for recruitment against 87 vacancies for the post of editor, scrutiny officer, secretary, asst review officer, admin, research and reference assistant and security assistant.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UP Legislative Assembly

UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited online applications for recruitment against 87 vacancies for the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer and Security Assistant (Male and Female) in Group B and Group C Category. Aspirants can apply online at uplegisassembly.gov.in or uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in on or before January 7.

Detail of Vacancies:

Editor - 1 Post

Counter Report -4 Posts

Scrutiny officer - 13 Posts



Additional Private Secretary - 2 Posts

Assistant Review Officer - 53 Posts

Admin - 1 Post

Research & Reference Assistant - 1 Post

Indexer- 1 Post

Security Assistant (Male) - 10 Posts

Security Assistant (Female) - 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Editor-- Candidates holding a postgraduate degree in literature or social sciences with 5 years of experience in editorial work/ translation work/ precise writing.

Admin, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree from a recognized University with knowledge of shorthand and typing. Read official notification for more details.

Security Assistant - Candidate must be Intermediate Passed from a recognized Board.

Indexer - Graduation in any discipline and diploma in library science.

Research & Reference Assistant - PG in relevant discipline.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online

Application Fee:

General - Rs. 950/-

OBC - Rs. 950/-

SC/ST - Rs. 850/-

EWS - Rs. 950/-

Age Limit- 21 to 40 years.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Dec 09, 2020 12:00 IST
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Dec 09, 2020 12:02 IST
Centre-farm unions meeting cancelled, farmers say will discuss after draft proposal
Dec 09, 2020 11:25 IST
BJP’s lead in Rajasthan local body polls shows trust of poor, farmers in PM Modi: Nadda
Dec 09, 2020 11:32 IST

latest news

India’s weapons procurement from the US jumps to USD 3.4 billion in 2020
Dec 09, 2020 12:02 IST
Gold drops from two-week high on vaccine news
Dec 09, 2020 11:58 IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Dec 09, 2020 11:54 IST
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys in Hyderabad to visit vaccine facilities
Dec 09, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.