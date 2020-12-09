UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 87 vacancies of editor, research assistant and other posts
UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has invited online applications for recruitment against 87 vacancies for the post of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer and Security Assistant (Male and Female) in Group B and Group C Category. Aspirants can apply online at uplegisassembly.gov.in or uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in on or before January 7.
Detail of Vacancies:
Editor - 1 Post
Counter Report -4 Posts
Scrutiny officer - 13 Posts
Additional Private Secretary - 2 Posts
Assistant Review Officer - 53 Posts
Admin - 1 Post
Research & Reference Assistant - 1 Post
Indexer- 1 Post
Security Assistant (Male) - 10 Posts
Security Assistant (Female) - 1 Post
Educational Qualification:
Editor-- Candidates holding a postgraduate degree in literature or social sciences with 5 years of experience in editorial work/ translation work/ precise writing.
Admin, Assistant Review Officer, Indexer, Additional Private Secretary, Scrutiny (Review) Officer - Candidates holding Graduation Degree from a recognized University with knowledge of shorthand and typing. Read official notification for more details.
Security Assistant - Candidate must be Intermediate Passed from a recognized Board.
Indexer - Graduation in any discipline and diploma in library science.
Research & Reference Assistant - PG in relevant discipline.
Application Fee:
General - Rs. 950/-
OBC - Rs. 950/-
SC/ST - Rs. 850/-
EWS - Rs. 950/-
Age Limit- 21 to 40 years.