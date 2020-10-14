Sections
Home / Education / UPJEE 2nd seat allotment result declared, here’s how to check

UPJEE 2nd seat allotment result declared, here’s how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam 2nd seat allotment result is declared on the official website at jeecup.nic.in. Allotted candidates can select the Freeze/Float option after logging in.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEECUP 2nd allotment result out

Candidates who choose the float option will be eligible for the next stage by depositing Rs 3000 through the link available at their login. Candidates who opt for the Freeze option will visit their selected help center and verify the records from October 13 onwards.

Candidates will then have to deposit the fee of the institution determined by the link available on the dashboard by October 16 otherwise they will be out of counselling till the third phase, reads the official notice.

The candidates will complete the process of taking admission in their allotted institution from October 26 by taking their provisional admission letter. Regular classrooms will start from November 2.

“Due to non-declaration of final year graduation result, the allotted candidates of Group G and F can take provisional admission even without the marksheet,” the official notice reads.

According to the counselling schedule, the last date for option selection in the third phase counselling is October 16. It’s result will be declared on October 17.

