UPJEE Polytechnic 2020 exam dates announced, admit card will be available from July 8

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2020, or UPJEE 2020, on July 19 and July 25. The admit card for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2020 will be available to download from July 8.

Due to Covid-19 epidemic, admissions in 2020-21 session in various Engineering Diploma, Management and Post Diploma courses, will be given on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the entrance exam and online counselling.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) - 2020 timings and dates:

1. Group A will be held from 9 am to 12 am on July 19 in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

2. Group E will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on July 19 in all UP districts.

3. Exams for Groups B, C, D, F, G, H and I will be held from 9 am to 12 am on July 25.

4. Exams for Groups K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 will be held from 2.30 am to 5.30 pm on July 25.