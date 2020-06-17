UPJEE Polytechnic 2020: Last chance to apply for entrance exam, check registration dates here

UPJEE Polytechnic 2020: The Joint Entrance Exam Council has given a last chance to the aspirants to register for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). The application window will be open from June 17 to 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can do it now at jeecup.nic.in.

The council said that applicants will not be able to edit their application forms once submitted. “Candidates will not be allowed to edit their application forms once it is submitted,” reads the statement on the official website.

Earlier the UPJEE exams were scheduled to be held on April 26 and 27 but were later extended to be conducted from May 31 to June 1, 2020. The UPJEE exams were further postponed to July 25. The exams will be conducted in two shifts for different groups.

The admit card for the UPJEE 2020 exam will be available on the official website on July 8, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.