Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / UPPRPB answer key 2020 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPPRPB answer key 2020 released at uppbpb.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPPRPB answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UP Police recruitment examination 2020 can check the answer key online at uppbpb.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 19:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPPRPB answer key 2020. (HT file )

UPPRPB answer key 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on Tuesday released the answer keys for the UP Police recruitment examinations 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UP Police recruitment examination 2020 can check the answer key online at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the notice, the answer keys will be available on the official website of the board till December 29, 2020.

The board conducted the recruitment examination on December 19 and 20, 2020. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations at the official website of the board.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 5000 vacancies of Jail Warder, Fireman, and others at Prison Administration and Reform Department.

Direct link to UPPRPB Answer Key 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli seeks control of communist party, rivals ‘sack’ him as party boss
by Shishir Gupta
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
by HT Correspondent
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to meet President with 20 million signatures against farm laws
by HT Correspondent
Pune Metro begins work on piers at Bund garden area riverbed
by Siddharth Gadkari
Rijiju inaugurates eight Khelo India State Centre of Excellence
by Press Trust of India
Para shuttlers refuse quarantine, leave SAI centre
by Sharad Deep
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.