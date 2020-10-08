Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in by logging in through their registration number, date of birth and gender.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2020 mains examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at uppsc.up.nic.in by logging in through their registration number, date of birth and gender.

The commission will conduct the ACF RFO 2020 mains examination from October 15 to 29, 2020 in two shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO).



Direct link to download UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020.

How to download the UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2019 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS) EXAM-2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Oct 08, 2020 11:23 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 10:10 IST
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Oct 08, 2020 12:25 IST
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Oct 08, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult
Oct 08, 2020 12:38 IST
UK considering more local curbs as Covid-19 spreads, says minister
Oct 08, 2020 12:38 IST
Shilpa Shetty’s son pays tribute to Sonu Sood in his school project, watch
Oct 08, 2020 12:36 IST
India among targets of cyber espionage group uncovered by Blackberry
Oct 08, 2020 12:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.