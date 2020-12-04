Sections
UPPSC AE admit card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to download

UPPSC AE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC CSE Service 2019-20 exam can download their admit card online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPPSC AE admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

UPPSC AE admit card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of UPPSC Combined State Engineering service examination 2019 for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer and others on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC CSE Service 2019-20 exam can download their admit card online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the UPPSC Combined State Engineering exam on December 13, 2020, at 5 centres. The examination will be held in two shifts i.e. from 9 to 11:30am and from 2 to 4:30pm.

Direct link to download UPPSC AE admit card 2020



How to download UPPSC AE admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2019, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

UPPSC AE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download admit card and take its print out for future use.

