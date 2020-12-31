UPPSC Agricultural Services Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 564 vacancies, check full details here

Sections
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for agricultural services recruitment 2021. There are a total of 564 vacancies for group A and B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

UPPSC Agricultural Services Recruitment 2021 (HT FILE)

The online application process began from December 29 and the last date to apply for the posts is January 29, 2021.

Details of vacancies: 

GROUP - A (Written exam followed by an interview)

1. District Horticulture Officer ----B.Sc. (Agriculture)/B.Sc. (Horticulture) degree.

2. Principal Govt. Food Science Training Center/Food Processing Officer ---B.Sc. (with Chemistry as a subject) or B.Sc. Training Center/ (Agriculture) followed by two years Post-graduate Associate Course in Fruit and Vegetable Technology from Government Food Processing and Technology Institute, Lucknow or any other recognised institute, or M.Sc. (Food Technology)/ M.Sc. (Food Preservation)/M.Sc. (Food Science).



GROUP B (Written Exam Only)

3. Senior Technical Assistant (Agronomy Branch) ----Postgraduate degree in Agronomy.

4. Senior Technical Assistant (Botany Branch) ---Postgraduate degree in Agro Botany or Plant reproduction with Science of origin or Postgraduate degree in Botany with specially in genetics or Plant reproduction.

5. Senior Technical Assistant (Plant Protection) ---Postgraduate degree in Entomology or Plant pathology or M.Sc. (Plant Science) with specialization in Entomology or Plant Pathology

6. Senior Technical Assistant (Chemistry Branch) ---Postgraduate degree in Agriculture Chemistry, Soil Science, Soil Conservation.

7. Senior Technical Assistant (Developmental Branch) ---Postgraduate degree in the field relevant with agriculture

Pay Scale:

The posts having the pay scale of Rs 9300–34800/- Grade Pay Rs 4600/- (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay matrix 44900-142400/-) to Rs 15600-39100/- Grade Pay Rs 5400/- (Revised Pay Scale Rs 56100- 177500 Pay Matrix Level-10) are included in aforesaid Examination

Age Limit:

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1980 and not later than July 1, 1999. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for reserved category applicants.

Application Fee:

(i) Unreserved /Economically weaker sections/ OBC – Exam fee Rs. 100/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 125/-

(ii) Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe/ Ex-Serviceman – Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

(iii) Handicapped – Exam fee NIL + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-

Check official notification for exam pattern and syllabus

Click here to apply online

