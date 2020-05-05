UPPSC APO mains, engineering services exams postponed

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the assistant prosecution officer main exam 2018 as well as combined engineering services examination 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“The UPPSC APO main exam 2018 was scheduled for May 16 while the combined engineering services exam 2020 was scheduled for June 7. Both the exams are postponed until further orders,” reads the official notice.

UPPSC APO Prelims Exam was held on February 16 from 9.30am to 11.30 am at different exam centres in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

With the UPPSC engineering services exam, the commission will recruit 712 candidates as assistant engineers in 22 different government departments.

There are a total of 244 posts of assistant engineers on offer in the irrigation department including 171 posts of civil engineers and 73 posts of mechanical engineers.

Moreover, minor irrigation department has nine posts of assistant engineers (agriculture) and another four posts of assistant engineer (civil) as well as five posts of assistant engineer (mechanical) on offer.

There are also 57 posts of civil branch available in the rural engineering department besides 108 posts of civil and as well as 46 electrical/mechanical in public works department. The Mandi Parishad has 31 posts of assistant engineer (civil) and another five posts of assistant engineer (electrical/ mechanical) are also on offer.