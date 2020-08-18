UPPSC computer assistant admit card 2020 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Computer Assistant on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Computer Assistant Exam can download their admit card online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission will be conducting the recruitment exam on August 23, 2020, at various centres. The examination will be held from 12 noon to 1:30 pm in the afternoon shift.

Here’s the direct link to download the UPPSC Computer Assistant admit card.

How to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE DO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2019 COMPUTER ASSISTANT EXAM.-2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.